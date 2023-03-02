Siniguro ng Department of Health (DOH) ang mas pinaigting na pagpapatupad ng Republic Act 10932, o Anti-Hospital Deposit Law, upang masiguro na walang Pilipinong hindi mabibigyan ng sapat na atensyong medikal dahil sa kakulangan ng advance payment o perang pang deposito.

Ayon kay DOH assistant secretary Charade Mercado-Grande, bumuo ang kagawaran ng isang oversight board na tinatawag na Health Facilities Oversight Board (HFOB), na siyang mag-iimbestiga at magpapatupad ng batas sa mga hindi sumusunod na mga ospital at pagamutan base na rin sa reklamo ng mga mamamayan.

Katuwang ng DOH na bumubuo sa konseho ay ang Philippine Hospital Association, Philippine Medical Association, Philippine Alliance of Persons with Chronic Illnesses, Philippine Alliance of Patient Organization at Medical Action Group.

Ayon sa DOH, ito ay upang mabalanse ang interes ng mga pasyente at mga medical providers.

“We are aware that there is no one way streak. We must take into consideration the welfare of our hospitals, service providers, and the patients. We are here to provide the people a just, reliable, and efficient platform to find redress on the unlawful act of health facilities who refuse to provide appropriate medical treatment and support in emergency or serious cases as contemplated by law,” pahayag ni Mercado-Grande.

“Together, we will ensure that no citizen will suffer unnecessary loss of life or permanent injury due to unjust refusal of a health facility to administer a proper treatment and support in emergency of serious cases due to failure to provide any form of deposit or advanced payment,” dagdag pa niya.

Sa ilalim ng HFOB ay mayroong Sumbungan Board na tutugon sa mga reklamo ng mga pasyente.

Mayroon ding website na itinalaga ang ahensya kung saan maaring magpadala ng sumbong ang publiko. Ito ay sa https://hfob.doh.gov.ph/

“We are happy to share that our online platform is continuously being improved to meet the needs of our clients. We have innovated our online means and we have coordinated the same with the National Privacy Commission to ensure that data coming in and out of our offices are protected and secured,” ayon sa assistant secretary.

