PAGASA tracking new weather systems outside PAR

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that based on tracking data, Pepito was estimated at 380 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

The state weather bureau is monitoring two additional weather systems outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as the country, including Palawan, struggles against the effect of severe tropical storm “Pepito”.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that based on tracking data, Pepito was estimated at 380 kilometers west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

Pepito is currently moving west-northwestward at the speed of 10 kph.

Weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said that in a forecast track of Pepito, it is expected to leave PAR on Thursday afternoon or early Friday.

The city of Puerto Princesa and Kalayaan islands will both experience a temperature level of up to 30 degrees Celsius throughout the day. The province of Palawan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of severe tropical storm Pepito.

While the tropical depression located outside PAR was at 1,870 kilometers east northeast of extreme northern Luzon with maximum winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It is moving slowly towards the east northeast direction.

“Hindi na natin inaasahan na papasok ito ng PAR o magdala ng epekto sa alin man bahagi ng ating bansa,” he said.

On the other hand, the LPA outside PAR was estimated at 1,660 km east of Mindanao.

“Patuloy tayong mag-monitor dito sa low-pressure area na ito dahil posibleng pumasok ito ng PAR at maging tropical cyclone,” he said.

PAGASA also released a gale warning at seaboards of northern and central Luzon and the western and eastern seaboard of southern Luzon. Fishermen with small sea vessels are discouraged to sail over the mentioned seaboards.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts