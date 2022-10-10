The state weather bureau is keeping an eye on two tropical depressions, one inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and one outside of it.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that the tropical depression inside PAR named Maymay was estimated at 300 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora and is moving southwest at 10 kph.

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph. Maymay will traverse the Central Luzon area and will remain in its tropical depression category.

“Makikita na ang entrada ng bagyong Maymay ay halos kapareha ng bagyong Karding. Inaasahan natin na kapag hindi magbabago ang pagkilos ng bagyong Maymay ay inaasahan na maglalandfall ito sa vicinity ng souther portion ng Aurora o southern portion ng Quezon bukas,” he said.

On the other hand, the tropical depression outside PAR has no direct effect on the country. It was estimated at 1,730 km east of Eastern Visayas and was moving north-northeast at 35 kph.

It has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It is expected to enter PAR on Thursday and will be named Neneng.

“Mula ngayon hanggang sa mga susunod na araw ay may inaasahan tayo na malalakas na pag-ulan dahil sa epekto ng bagyo at shear line,” he said.

PAGASA raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TWCS) No.1 over Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, and the extreme northern portion of Quezon, including Pollilo Islands.

The effect of Maymay combined with northeasterly surface windflow will affect the northern seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

“Kapag may gale warning, automatic na bawal pumalaot ang ating mga kababayan sa mga nabanggit na lugar dahil inaasahan ngayong araw ang matataas na alon na maaaring umabot ng limang metro,” he said.

Moderate to rough sea conditions will be observed over the western seaboard of Central Luzon at 1.5 to 3.0 meters.

About Post Author