PAGASA predicts clearer day Friday

Aside from LPA, the tail-end of the frontal system or the interaction of cold air which is the northeast monsoon and the warm air that comes from the Pacific Ocean is still prevailing over the eastern part of northern and central Luzon.

The low-pressure area affecting Palawan has been plotted at some 190 kilometers west of Puerto Princesa City as of 4 p.m. Thursday, but local weather authorities said it is not expected to worsen further into a storm.

Weather specialist Ana Clauren of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said they are expecting the weather system to dissipate in the next 24 hours.

“Nanatiling mababa ang tyansa nito na maging isang bagyo at sa kasalukuyan ay nakakaapekto lang ito sa bahagi ng Palawan. Kung saan ngayong gabi ay magdudulot ng mahihina hanggang sa katamtamang pag-ulan at kung minsan ay may pagbugso nang malakas na pag-ulan na dala sa bahagi ng Palawan,” she said.

PAGASA said that more improved weather conditions will be expected over Kalayaan island with temperature levels of 24 to 30 degrees Celsius and Puerto Princesa city with 25 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Gale warning is still raised over seaboards of Ilocos Norte, Batanes, and Cagayan including Babuyan islands, where the wave height could reach up to 4.5 meters high.

