The state weather bureau is not anticipating the formation of a storm capable of affecting the country’s landmass in the following three days.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) senior weather specialist Chris Perez said that the northeasterly surface windflow is prevailing over extreme northern Luzon, which will bring cloudy skies and isolated rains over the areas of Batanes and Babuyan islands.

“Sa ating three-day weather outlook, wala naman tayo inaasahan na bagyong makaapekto sa ating bansa. Patuloy ang generally maaliwalas na panahon,” he said.

PAGASA said that due to northeasterly surface windflow or the winds coming from the northeast, gale warning is raised over the seaboards of Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

“Hangga’t maaari ay huwag muna pumalaot ang mga kababayan natin na mangingisda at ‘yong may maliit na sasakyang pandagat. Sa natitirang bahagi ng ating bansa, asahan ang katamtaman hanggang sa maalon na karagatan,” he said.