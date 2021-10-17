The state weather bureau is not anticipating the formation of a storm capable of affecting the country’s landmass in the following three days.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) senior weather specialist Chris Perez said that the northeasterly surface windflow is prevailing over extreme northern Luzon, which will bring cloudy skies and isolated rains over the areas of Batanes and Babuyan islands.

“Sa ating three-day weather outlook, wala naman tayo inaasahan na bagyong makaapekto sa ating bansa. Patuloy ang generally maaliwalas na panahon,” he said.

PAGASA said that due to northeasterly surface windflow or the winds coming from the northeast, gale warning is raised over the seaboards of Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

- Advertisement -

“Hangga’t maaari ay huwag muna pumalaot ang mga kababayan natin na mangingisda at ‘yong may maliit na sasakyang pandagat. Sa natitirang bahagi ng ating bansa, asahan ang katamtaman hanggang sa maalon na karagatan,” he said.

Previous articleRT-PCR test exemption for fully vaxxed domestic visitors pushed in some provinces, including Palawan
Next articleDFA hails Palawan resolution protesting Chinese fishing ban in South China Sea
Rachel Ganancial
is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR