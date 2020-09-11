PAGASA monitors 2 weather systems

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz said the LPA was located at 135 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes as of 3:00 am.

The state weather bureau is monitoring two weather systems that could affect the country — one, a low-pressure area near Virac, Catanduanes and another which is still outside the country but located east of Northern Luzon.

“Ibig sabihin ay nasa karagatan ang sentro nito pero ‘yong trough ay nakakaapekto sa katimugang bahagi ng Luzon at maging ng kabisayaan,” she said.

“Inaasahan natin na may posibilidad na manatili o magpatuloy ang mga pagkidlat at pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng southern Luzon at kabisayaan in the next 24 to 36 hours,” she said.

Based on the analysis of PAGASA, the LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression.

Meanwhile, PAGASA also monitors a tropical depression outside PAR at 2, 010 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon.

It has a sustaining wind of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness up to 55 kph. It is moving northwestward with a speed of 15 kph.

“Sa ngayon ay nanatiling mababa ang tiyansa na pumasok ito ng Philippine Area of Responsibility, papalayo ito ng ating PAR,” she said.

Puerto Princesa city may experience a temperature level from 25 to 32 degree Celsius throughout the day.

Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the region of MIMAROPA will be experienced due to the trough or extension of LPA.

