The two low pressure areas (LPAs) being monitored by the state weather bureau have no direct effect yet in the country’s landmass, while the southwest monsoon continuously prevails over portions of Luzon.

Ezra Bulquerin, weather specialist, said in a forecast on Friday that the other LPA is located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 365 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan.

It is expected to move further away from PAR, while the LPA inside PAR was estimated at 1,335 km east of Casiguran, Aurora.

“Most likely, hindi ito magdadala ng direktang epekto sa alin man bahagi ng ating bansa. Samantala, ang low-pressure area na kapapasok lang sa ating Philippine Area of Responsibility— most likely sa ngayon ay wala pa itong epekto sa ano man bahagi ng ating bansa,” he said.

However, the LPA inside PAR has the possibility to develop into a tropical cyclone.

The prevailing southwest monsoon or habagat is affecting Northern and Central Luzon to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) did not raise gale warning over seaboards of the country.

The light to moderate winds from southwest to south will prevail over Luzon and Visayas, while the wind from southeast to south over Mindanao will bring slight to moderate seas at 0.6 to 2.1 meters.

“Malaya makakalayag ‘yong mga kababayan nating mangingisda at may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” he said.

