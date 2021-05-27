PAGASA monitoring new LPA outside PAR

The state weather bureau is monitoring a new low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) that has no direct effect yet to country’s landmass.

According to weather specialist Shelly Ignacio of the the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the LPA was located 2,460 kilometers east of Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting Mindanao area and some parts of Visayas. Easterlies or the humid air from the Pacific Ocean directly affects the rest of the country.

“Sa Luzon, easterlies ang nakakaapekto. Ibig sabihin niyan ay mga isolated lang na paulan dahil sa localized thunderstorm ang ating mararanasan na mga pag-ulan. Ibig sabihin ay maganda pa rin ang taya ng panahon, mainit at maalinsangan,” she said.

The Kalayaan Islands will observe a temperature level of 26 to 31 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa will have 25 to 33 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

The sea condition of seaboard surrounding the province of Palawan is at a slight to moderate level.

“Wala tayong gale warning pero pinapayuhan pa rin na mag-ingat kapag meron mga localized thunderstorm. Maaari tayo magkaroon ng biglaan pagbugso pero throughout the day ay magiging maganda ang taya ng ating coastal waters,” she added.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts