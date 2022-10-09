Two low pressure areas (LPAs) are being monitored by the state weather bureau in and outside the country’s borders,

The LPA within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) was last seen 590 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan province, according to Ober Badrina, a weather specialist with PAGASA.

He claimed that they are not disregarding the possibility that it could develop into a tropical depression based on all available data.

“Hindi natin inaalis ang posibilidad na ito ay maging bagyo, bagama’t ngayong araw ay maliit pa rin yong tsansa na ito ay maging bagyo,” he said, adding they expect to move towards the western portion of Northern Luzon, such as Batanes, Babuyan, and Cagayan province.

The LPA outside the PAR, on the other hand, was last observed 1,880 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas. As of current, it has no direct effect any of the country’s landmass, Badrina said.

Badrina it’s going to be generally fair weather today in most parts of the country.

