Two low pressure areas (LPAs) are being monitored by the state weather agency, one of which is 580 kilometers north-northwest of Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea, outside of the country’s area of responsibility.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Obet Badrina said Sunday afternoon that the other LPA is within the country’s borders at 405 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

“Ang mas concern natin ngayon ay yong nasa silangang bahagi ng Infanta sa Quezon. Base sa ating pinaka huling datos, at least in the next two days, maliit pa yong tsansa na ito ay maging bagyo. Pero patuloy pa rin natin itong imo-monitor sa mga susunod na araw,” he said.

Badrina said the western part of the country is mostly being affected by the southwest monsoon.

On Monday, he said MIMAROPA and the Bicol Region can expect cloudy skies with rain showers due to the effects of the southwest monsoon and the LPAs.

Meanwhile, according to a regional forecast, Western and Central Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to Southwest Monsoon. Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to LPA.

Moderate to strong winds from the Southwest to South will prevail over Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro with moderate to rough seas. Light to moderate winds from the Southwest to West will prevail over Visayas with slight to moderate seas.