PAGASA downplays low pressure area

According to weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the LPA was recently located 250 kilometers west of Subic, Zambales. Aside from the existing LPA, PAGASA is not expecting any storm to develop in the next two to three days.

The state weather bureau said Friday the low-pressure area (LPA) within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is no longer affecting the country’s landmass.

“Huling natagpuan ang sentro nito sa layong 250 kilometers kanluran ng Subic, Zambales pero ang magandang balita diyan ay wala na itong epekto sa ating kalupaan. Ang kaulapan nitong LPA ay nasa karagatan na at nasa West Philippine Sea na,” she said.

The northeast monsoon or amihan is also one of the weather systems affecting the country particularly in northern Luzon bringing scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms, she added.

“Nakakaapekto pa rin ang northeast monsoon o amihan sa hilagang Luzon at ito ay nagdudulot ng isolated o pulo-pulong pag-ulan sa hilagang Luzon. Sa natitirang bahagi ng ating bansa ay posible pa rin ang panandaliang pagbuhos ng ulan, especially dahil dulot ito ng isolated o pulo-pulong thunderstorm,” she said.

The Kalayaan Islands will experience a temperature level of 26 to 30 degrees Celsius while the city of Puerto Princesa will observe a level of 25 to 32 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

PAGASA said that there is no gale warning raised over seaboards of the country, however, it advised sea vessels to take precautionary measures over northern and western sections of northern Luzon. The sea condition will be moderate to rough due to the prevailing northeast monsoon.

While the rest of the Philippine seaboard will be slight to moderate sea condition.

