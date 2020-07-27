Pag-IBIG urges members to do virtual transactions

Branch officer-in-charge Emely Platero said that the virtual Pag-IBIG site is open to everyone so they can check their monthly contributions, the status of their loans, and even applying for new loans.

Pag-IBIG Puerto Princesa has urged its members to conduct their transactions online, for their convenience and as a measure to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus disease.

“Sana i-embrace na ng mga kababayan natin, maging positive na lang sa changes natin kasi ito na talaga ang new normal natin, ginagawa naman ni Pag-IBIG fund ‘yong mas convenient para sa members natin. Pero asahan naman nila na ‘yong quality of services natin ay same din naman. Walang pinagkaiba ‘yong nag-file ka online at over the counter,” she said.

She said that the main purpose of strengthening the online transactions of Pag-IBIG fund is to reduce the number of members visiting branches for over the counter transactions to avoid the spread of the virus.

Platero stressed that the quality of service online and over the counter transactions have no difference.

Platero said that there are also applications for multi-purpose loans (MPL) that have been transacted online from members in Palawan.

Pending in approval of loans only happened if the member has some corrections with the data or with their contributions. Platero said that they are making sure that online applications would be processed and approved on the same day of the loan application.

Members should have their loyalty cards or cash cards from LandBank to do their transactions online especially in loan applications. As the loyalty card of Pag-IBIG has no expiration, Platero said that this could be essential for availing other loans and even availing discounts from partner merchants.

“Mas marami pa rin ang walk in, mas doon sila nasanay at saka yong iba kasi walang cash card, walang loyalty card kaya ang iba ay pinagsasabay nila. Iyong loyalty card naman natin ay kuha naman agad. Ang mga nagfa-file online ay ‘yong may matagal nang meron loyalty card o cash card na available,” she said.

“Actually may ilan na rin tayong na-process na MPL through virtual Pag-IBIG, ‘yong talagang may mga cash card, loyalty card, ‘yon ang nakaka-avail. Very convenient kasi hindi ka na aalis, ang gagawin mo na lang is to fill out the application form, scan mo lang then i-selfie mo ’yong mga ID and upload mo don sa virtual Pag-IBIG, mapi-pick up na namin ‘yon,” she said.

She added that the local branch has a reduced number of clients they could accommodate daily to limit the number of members inside from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. operating hours. The branch also applied the flexible work arrangement wherein only 50 percent of the personnel are working at their office weekly.

To control the number, the branch limits the loan transactions only for 80 clients a day; 60 clients for accepting payments; and 80 clients for a loyalty card.

