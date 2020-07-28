PAG-IBIG unveils housing loan promo rate

The agency is offering its low rates from 5.375 percent to 4.985 percent for the one-year repricing. While the three-year repricing period has been reduced from 6.375 percent to 5.375 percent per annum.

Pag-IBIG Fund is offering a promo rate for its housing loan with only 4.985 percent per annum interest from this month to end of the year to help members acquire homes and boost the economy in the middle of the pandemic.

Puerto Princesa branch officer-in-charge Emely Platero said that those expected takeout loans from July to December are included in the new interest rate promo. The agency is offering its low rates from 5.375 percent to 4.985 percent for the one-year repricing. While the three-year repricing period has been reduced from 6.375 percent to 5.375 percent per annum.

“Magandang opportunity talaga ito na i-grab nila, mag-apply ka this month of July until December 30, ma-avail mo ‘yong interest na ito na napakababa. Una para tulungan din ang members natin dahil marami ang nag-retrench, daming nawalan ng trabaho, isa ito sa way para tulungan sila, even magkanong amount lang ng loan, ito ang interest natin,” she said.

“At the same time para makabawi ang economy. Aminin natin na ang period na nag-ECQ tayo, walang operations, walang gumagalaw,” Platero added.

Platero added that Pag-IBIG is no longer looking for lots of documents aside from assuring that the land area has a clear title.

Requirements needed to apply for their housing loan can be viewed on their virtual Pag-IBIG site.

“Napakaluwag na ni Pag-IBIG ngayon, mahigpit lang tayo pagdating sa titulo kasi kailangan clear ang title, hindi naka-mortgage sa iba, other than that ay maluwag na tayo, hindi na marami ang hinihingi natin na dokumento,” she said.

“Ang pasok kasi dito sa bagong interest rate natin, ‘yong promo natin ngayon ay ‘yong takeout loan from July to December. Masasabi natin na ‘yong nag-apply noong before July na mati-takeout ngayong period from July to December, pasok sila sa interest rate na ito. Plus ‘yong mag-a-apply ngayong July 1 to December 30 ay pasok din sila sa interest rate. Pero ibig sabihin yong mga na-take out prior to July 1, hindi na sila makaka-avail,” she said.

