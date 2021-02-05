PAG-ASA forecasts clear weekend

The state weather bureau is not expecting the development of low-pressure area (LPA) or any weather disturbance that could affect the country for the next three days.

Weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Friday (February 5), that the northeast monsoon or amihan is prevailing and affecting a large portion of Luzon while the tail-end of frontal system or the interaction of cold and warm wind has a direct effect at eastern section of southern Luzon that could result to cloudy skies with scattered rains, lightning, and thunderstorm.

“For the next three days, based sa ating satellite imagery, wala naman tayong nakikitang namumuo na sama ng panahon o LPA na maaaring makaapekto sa ating bansa kaya within 24 hours ay makakaranas ng makulimlim na panahon at mahinang mga pag-ulan lamang diyan sa Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao at Aurora dahil sa amihan o northeast monsoon,” he said.

Scattered rains will be observed in areas of Bicol region, Quezon, Bulacan, Rizal, Marinduque, Romblon, and Oriental Mindoro due to tail-end of frontal system.

The remaining parts of the country will have a fair-weather with slight to cloudy skies with weak scattered rains. The Kalayaan island will observe a temperature level from 24 to 29 degrees Celsius while the city of Puerto Princesa will have 24 to 32 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

PAGASA raised a gale warning over eastern side of Luzon and Visayas seaboards

“Simula sa Isabela down sa eastern part ng northern Samar, makakaranas ng maalon hanggang sa napakaalon na sea condition kaya pinagbabawal pa rin ang paglaot ng ating mga kababayan na mangingisda o may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” he said.

