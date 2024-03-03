Philippine Air Force (PAF) Commanding General Lt. Gen. Stephen Pareño commended the Tactical Operations Wing West (TOW West) as it celebrated its 51st founding anniversary on Friday, March 1.

Pareño, who was the guest of honor during the celebration, said TOW West has played an important role in the Philippines’ territorial security in the western frontier for the past five decades, serving as “a solid pillar of national security.

“Your unwavering commitment to upholding the patrimony and sovereignty of our country which play a very crucial role in vigilant security is a testament to the collective spirit and dedication that have become a trademark of TOW West over the last more than half a century,” he said.

The PAF chief likewise gave accolades to TOW West, being a critical component of Western Command and the National Task Force on WPS for its contributions to the aerial security operations requirements in its joint area operations in the midst of persistent territorial threats.

“Today, TOW West stands as the watchful protector of this frontier – a perennial flashpoint that must be guarded at all times,” Pareño noted.

“And your commitment to safeguarding our national interest through territorial defense operations, support to national security, national development, and your contributions and timely response to disasters really exemplifies the air force’s true spirit of service excellence,” he said.

Meanwhile, TOW West Wing Commander Brigadier General Erick Escarcha also recalled how the unit started and has transformed from a simple task force back in 1973 to what it is now, performing multiple functions from external security to internal security operations and other tasks.

“TOW West has been at the forefront of providing air power capabilities in the JAO. It continuously tries to pursue its commitment as the air sentinel, performing a multi-faceted role on territorial defense, internal security operations, base operation functions, support for peace and national development, HADR, and other essential tasks in its area of operations,” Escarcha said.

“It is truly remarkable to realize how far we’ve gone and how through different periods and challenges this unit has grown as manifested in our anniversary theme – TOW West at 51: accelerating with excellence over the challenges for peace and security in the western frontier,” he added.