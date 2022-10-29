As of 4 a.m. this morning, Paeng had weakened from 95 kilometers per hour (km/h) to 85 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center as it makes its way to the West Philippine Sea at 30 km/h.

PAGASA weather specialist said he was last seen west-northwest of Iba, Zambales, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 km/h and gustiness of 105 km/h.

“Yong malawak na sirkulasyon ni Paeng ay nagpapaulan pa rin sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon, Visayas, at Zamboanga Peninsula kahit nakapunta na ito sa katubigan,” PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said, urging residents in the affected areas to be cautious of flooding and landslides.

Meanwhile, PAGASA is also keeping an eye on a tropical depression that’s preparing to hit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) from the Pacific Ocean.

“Tropical depression, or relatively, mahinang bagyo po ito,” he explained, adding that it is now 1,385 kilometers east of northeast Mindanao. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of 55 km/h, moving west-northwest at 10 km/h.

As of press time, Paeng had already made five landfalls in Virac, Catanduanes; Caramoan, Camarines Sur; Buenavista, Quezon; Santa Cruz, Marinduque; and Sariaya, Quezon.

Estareja said it will regain strength as it moves away from land and leaves the PAR on Monday morning or in the afternoon.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 is up in Pangasinan, La Union, southern portion of Ilocos Sur, Benguet, Tarlac, Zambales, western portion of Bataan, western portion of Pampanga, and northwestern portion of Nueva Ecija.

TCWS No. 1 is in effect, on the other hand, in Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mountain province, Abra, Ilocos Norte, the rest of Ilocos Sur, Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Pampanga, Bulacan, and the rest of Bataan, Metro Manila, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas, Cavite, Quezon (including Pollilo Islands), Marinduque, northwestern portion of Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, Camarines Norte, and some portions of Camarines Sur.

In Palawan, as of Saturday, Emergency Operation Centers (EOCs) were activated in the Calamianes, southern and northern municipalities, except Cagayancillo and Balabac, according to a situational report shared by Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Jerry Alili.

The EOCs handled the evacuation of an estimated 320 families, or 1,274 individuals, in the towns of Roxas, Cuyo, Coron, Magsaysay, Taytay, and Busuanga. Some residents were evacuated from their homes to areas outside of designated emergency shelters.

The PDRRMO also recorded flooding in several barangays in Coron and Culion, and also a small scale landslide in the latter.

In Busuanga, around 688 passengers were unable to board their flights due to the effects of Paeng. In Coron, travelers of 2GO were also unable to sail and got stranded on October 28.

