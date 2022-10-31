Paeng’s trough will continue to dump rain over five provinces, including Palawan, as tropical storm Queenie approaches the Philippines.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said that Paeng is leaving the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and heading toward Southern China. It was estimated at 545 kilometers kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan, and is moving northward at 20 kilometers per hour (kph). It has maximum sustained winds of 110 kph and gustiness of up to 135 kph.

“May mga inaasahan pa rin tayong mga kalat-kalat na pag-ulan dahil sa extension area o tinatawag na trough ng bagyo ni Paeng. Makakaranas ng kalat-kalat na ulan ang Bataan, Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan at Western Visayas,” he said.

The Quezon Palawan Radar shows that thunderstorms are bringing moderate to heavy rains, lightning, and strong winds to parts of Puerto Princesa, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Bataraza, Balabac, a part of Rizal, Sofronio Española, and Brooke’s Point.

Due to the trough’s impact, PAGASA also issued a gale warning for the Northern Palawan seaboards, including the Calamian, Cuyo, and Kalayaan Islands. The wave height could be anywhere between 3.1 and 5.0 meters.

“Kapag may gale warning tayo, automatic na bawal pumalaot dahil sa matataas na alon kung saan ang taas ng alon ay aabot ng limang metro,” he added.

Tropical Storm Queenie is still in the Pacific Ocean and is expected to approach the country’s landmass. It is located 490 kilometers east of Davao City and is moving westward at a speed of 20 kph. It has sustained winds of up to 65 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph.

Moderate to heavy rains are possible to experience over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Eastern Visayas, Davao Oriental, and the rest of Caraga Region.

Queenie is forecast to track generally west-northwestward to northwestward on Tuesday before turning north-northwestward on Wednesday tomorrow while over the sea east of the Caraga-Davao Region area. The further weakening into a low-pressure area is likely by Thursday or earlier, he added.

“Sa forecast track ni bagyong Queenie, ito ay lalapit sa east of Mindanao at pagdating ng Huwebes ay inaasahan natin na magiging low-pressure area si bagyong Queenie. Pero kahit maging low-pressure area ay dapat handa pa rin tayo dahil magdadala ito ng mga pag-ulan sa Eastern Visayas at Eastern Mindanao,” he said.

Despite the weakening scenario within the forecast period, the hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals is not ruled out over the eastern portion of Caraga and in some areas in Eastern Visayas tomorrow evening at the earliest. Per the latest track and intensity forecast, the highest wind signal that will likely be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 1, PAGASA noted.

About Post Author