Some 400 seedlings were planted by the Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) mission team together with city and barangay officials, military and other uniformed personnel in a tree planting activity in Barangay San Rafael Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The City Government of Puerto Princesa through the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO) spearheaded the activity by preparing the planting site, planting materials, and coordinating with the different barangays and participating agencies.

Senior Environmental Management Specialist Zorina C. Arellano of the City ENRO said that they planted endemic Palawan Mangkono, indigenous Narra, Banaba, Agoho del Monte, Ipil, and flowering Balayong and Golden Shower are among the tree species planted in the roadside of the national road located in Barangay San Rafael. These trees are planted in the area for beautification purposes.

Officials including the punong barangay and barangay kagawad of barangay Manalo, Lucbuan, Maruyugon, Maoyon, Babuyan, San Rafael, Binduyan, Tanabag, Concepcion, and Langogan are present during the activity.

These northeastern barangays of Puerto Princesa were considered as heavily damaged areas during the onslaught of Typhoon Odette in December 2021.

Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) mission team is composed of United States (US) Navy, Royal Navy of the United Kingdom, and Australian Defence Force military members aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) that served as their mission’s platform. It is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific, to enhance regional interoperability, disaster response capabilities, and increase security and stability, US Indo-Pacific Command website said.

As early as June 21, the City Government of Puerto Princesa led by City Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron organized the Local Coordinating Committee in support of PP22 initiated and facilitated by the Presidential Commission on Visiting Forces. Forester Romina Magtanong, Environmental Management Specialist II of the City ENRO represented the office during coordination meetings of the PP22.

Few weeks ago, Barangay San Rafael, along with other northeastern barangays in the city, hosted the Pista Y Ang Kagueban (PYAK), considered as the city’s biggest tree planting activity held annually. PYAK this year planted more than 7,000 seedlings of various native tree species in different planting sites.

