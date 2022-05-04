The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) announced the opening of slots for its scholarship program intended for the dependents of overseas Filipino workers (OFW) taking up four- or five-year baccalaureate courses.

According to Romanito Frias of the OWWA Regional Office, the OFW dependent scholarship program (ODSP) is available for the dependents of active OWWA members who are enrolled or plan to enroll in any four- or five-year baccalaureate courses or associate courses at any university or college.

Frias said those who would like to avail of the program may inquire at the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) field office and submit the needed requirements. He added that applications for the program will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Sa scholarship, ang unang requirement ay dapat active membership, ibig sabihin siya ay nagbayad ng kaniyang OWWA membership at ito ay valid for two years. So kung ang anak niya ay nag-apply ng scholarship, tatanggapin ‘yon. Maski nandito na siya sa Pilipinas, walang problema ‘yon,” Frias said.

- Advertisement -

The ODSP provides financial assistance amounting to P20,000 per academic year to eligible dependents of active members with a monthly salary of not more than $600.

Qualified dependents are either the children of an active OWWA member or the siblings of a single active OWWA member. For incoming freshmen, the dependent must be single, a high school graduate, and under the age of 21. The General Weighted Average (GWA) must be at least 80% in all academic and non-academic subjects during the most recent full-time school year.

Dependents who are already enrolled in college from the second to the fifth year must be single and under 30 years old, with a GWA of 80 percent in all academic and non-academic subjects during the previous school year attended at a full load.

“Ito ay scholarship para sa mga OFW na meron sahod na $600 pababa. Ito ay para sa incoming first year college or ongoing college student, pumunta lang sa DOLE field office. Kahit di na kayo sumakay uli, basta within two years pa ‘yong pag-apply ng scholarship, pwede pa ‘yon, pasok pa rin,” he said.