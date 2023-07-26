More than 70 scholars, sponsored by Palawan 2nd district representative Jose Chaves Alvarez from the towns of Brooke’s Point and Bataraza, have completed their training under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) program.

The graduation ceremony took place on Tuesday, July 25, at the Barangay Inogbong Covered Court in Bataraza, Palawan.

The trainees underwent a comprehensive training program in Organic Agriculture Production NC II, Animal Production (Poultry-Chicken) NC II, and Animal Production (Ruminants) NC II, organized by Bonsay Farm, with the guidance of Engr. Rex Ordas.

Aside from the training, the scholars also received a P160 daily allowance from TESDA and Rep. JCA during the training period.

Brooke’s Point Mayor Cesareo Benedito Jr. expressed his appreciation for the support of Rep. JCA and TESDA in expanding the knowledge and skills of the scholars, paving the way for the graduates to embark on new business ventures and secure additional livelihood opportunities in their respective communities.