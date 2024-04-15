Over 500 families from the municipalities of Taytay and Aborlan in Palawan have received comprehensive training on disaster preparedness.

This initiative is part of a collaborative effort between the municipal disaster risk reduction management offices of Taytay and Aborlan and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

These families, all beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), participated in the training as a part of their Family Development Session (FDS), which was specifically designed to coincide with this learning opportunity.

The session focused on equipping participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively respond to natural disasters, a pressing need in a region vulnerable to various environmental threats such as typhoons, earthquakes, and floods.

The training covered essential topics such as emergency response techniques, evacuation plans, and the importance of early warning systems.

Apart from the learning activity conducted, beneficiaries and program implementers discussed various topics on family matters.

Topics include the discussion on ProtekTODO Insurance plans of Palawan Pawnshop that offers flexible and affordable coverage plans for Filipinos affected by unforeseen circumstances.

By focusing on vulnerable populations, such as the beneficiaries of the 4Ps, local governments hope to minimize the impact of disasters and foster a culture of preparedness. (JJGS/PIA MIMAROPA)