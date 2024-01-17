A total of 2,173 Palaweños received assistance through the Provincial Funeral Assistance Program under the management of the Community Affairs Division (CAD) in 2023.

The Funeral Assistance Program, formerly known as PAG-ASA Program, extended crucial support to individuals in need during times of bereavement, with the aim of promptly aiding those requiring burial assistance.

The assistance provided includes free embalming for 1,689 beneficiaries, free caskets for 1,880 departed individuals, and free transportation for 625 deceased residents transported to various barangays across the province.

Victor Tomas R. Timbancaya, Officer-in-Charge of CAD, highlighted that those seeking burial assistance can approach their office in the provincial capitol or accredited funeral homes in municipalities to avail of free embalming and caskets.

The CAD office is open from Monday to Sunday, with dedicated staff available to process client requests for burial assistance. For further information, individuals can contact the office at 09300899204.