The Office for Transportation Security division of the Department of Transportation (OTS-DOTr) turned over approximately 20 kilograms of giant clam shells (Tridacna gigas) to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff Calamian District Management Division on Friday, January 12.

In its effort to combat wildlife trafficking, OTS-DOTr in Coron, headed by Terminal Chief Mark Anthony Manlavi, intercepted the giant clams from an individual at Busuanga Airport who was preparing to board an airplane.

The unnamed individual has been placed under the custody of the District Management Office for the filing of necessary charges, while the confiscated items have been handed over to the PCSDS Calamian through the Wildlife Trafficking and Monitoring Office.

Giant clams are frequently illegally collected in the province and are classified as an “Endangered” species under PCSD Resolution 23-967.

The PCSDS encourages and urges individuals who come across or capture any wildlife to deliver it to their office for proper disposition.