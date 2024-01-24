The family of the slain broadcaster, Dr. Gerardo ‘Doc Gerry’ Ortega, expressed “renewed grief” due to the potential implications and nuances arising from the recent Supreme Court decision to allow the trial to be moved from the local jurisdiction.

In a statement, the Ortega family reflected on the past 13 challenging years in pursuit of justice.

“Unfortunately, today finds us on the brink of renewed grief. Recent developments in legal proceedings may risk further delays. Haven’t we already waited too long? Isn’t 13 years enough?” the Ortega family said in a statement issued Wednesday.

With the shift in the dynamics of the legal proceedings, the family remains hopeful to “find fair, timely, and just resolution” to the case, extending gratitude for the unwavering support they have received over the years.

“The past 13 years have been difficult, marked by challenges. Yet, the outpouring of support from the media, environmental defenders, human rights advocates, friends, and our community sustains our determination to see this through. Today, we express immense gratitude for your unwavering solidarity and support,” they said.

Ortega was fatally shot in a thrift shop just hours after his final radio broadcast on January 24, 2011.

Known for fearlessly exposing anomalies in provincial government projects funded by Malampaya royalty shares, his daily radio program, “Ramatak,” served as a platform for unveiling corruption. His critical stance, especially against former governor Joel Reyes and the alleged irregularities in the Malampaya fund, was prominent.

The subsequent police investigation identified Reyes as the mastermind, which led to his overseas escape following an indictment by the justice department.

After being arrested in Thailand, Reyes was extradited to face trial in Puerto Princesa and was detained at the city jail.

Despite being temporarily released by the Court of Appeals, the Supreme Court intervened, ordering the resumption of his trial. Since then, Reyes has remained in hiding.