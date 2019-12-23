As part of 'Task Force Kapatid,' the linemen of Central Negros Electric Coop. (CENECO) tries to connect the line in one of the damaged post in Calapan City a week after typhoon 'Tisoy' struck the province of Oriental Mindoro. (Photo by Dennis Nebrejo/PIA-OrMin)

According to Atty. Norberto M. Mendoza, Emergency Restoration Manager and Project Supervisor/Acting General Manager (PSAGM) of ORMECO, 100 percent of its power supply has been restored in the province, which includes the 426 barangays covered by the 14 municipalities and one city.

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro – Two weeks after the onslaught of typhoon ‘Tisoy’, Oriental Mindoro’s power provider, the Oriental Mindoro Electric Cooperative (ORMECO) has released its Power Restoration Report on Wednesday regarding the electrification status of the province.

Mendoza said, “Out of 221,173 households that were affected, only 204,458 has been restored of its electricity while totally damaged houses that were recorded by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is 5,635 or 2.5 percent of which cannot be restored as of this time.”

Meanwhile, the Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association – National Electrification Administration (PHILRECA-NEA) extended their help to fast track the restoration of electricity in the entire province. They are composed of nearby electric cooperatives namely; Batangas 1 Electric Cooperative (BATELEC 1), Batangas 2 Electric Cooperative (BATELEC 2), First Laguna Electric Cooperative (FLECO), Northern Negros Electric Cooperative (NONECO), Capiz Electric Cooperative (CAPELCO), Busuanga Island Electric Cooperative (BISELCO), Central Negros Electric Cooperative (CENECO) and Negros Occidental Electric Cooperative (NOCECO).

Mendoza likewise reported that as of December 15, 2019, the estimated amount of damages reached to P123,421,521.16. (DN/PIA-OrMin)