Ordinance seeks Pag-IBIG contributions for trike drivers

A proposed measure to require tricycle drivers in Puerto Princesa to pay their Pag-IBIG monthly contributions has been filed at the City Council.

Councilor Elgin Damasco filed the proposed measure on Monday following the Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF), more popularly known as the Pag-IBIG Fund, request for the city government to implement Republic Act 9679 or the HDMF Law of 2009.

Damasco said that under the Act, membership and contributions are now mandatory on all self-employed individuals earning a monthly income of not less than P1,000 regardless of trade, business, and occupation

“Nagpapatulong sila na i-implement ang monthly contribution o membership ng mga self-employed kasama ang transport sector. Base naman sa batas RA 9679 ay mandatory ito. Itong resolution na ginawa natin ay alinsunod po dito sa kautusan ng kanilang opisina. Para na rin matulungan sila na ma-implement itong nasa batas natin,” he said.

Damasco, who is also the chairman of the committee on transportation, said that the Act must be implemented as soon as possible in the transport sector.

He said they do not have the complete data of operators and tricycle drivers who are already members of the Pag-IBIG fund, but the target is to have around 4,000 become members.

“Kapag naipasa itong resolution, agad-agad ay ipapatawag natin ang transport sector. Sa ngayon hindi pa natin na-identify kung ilan ang nagco-contribute na pero ang mga tricycles natin dito Puerto Princesa City ay around 4,000,” Damasco said.

The resolution has been referred to the committee on transportation for further discussion.

