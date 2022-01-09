An estimated 130 households on Green Island, one of the hardest impacted areas by Typhoon Odette in Barangay Tumarbong in Roxas municipality, recently received relief assistance from Operation Smile Philippines.

Operation Smile is a global medical organization with a network of thousands of credentialed medical volunteers from over 80 nations dedicated to improving the health and lives of children in many countries.

The relief supplies, which consist of clothing, biscuits, bed nets, cooking utensils, and other items, were delivered to the island on January 7 by provincial government personnel through the Office of the Provincial Governor (OPG), Provincial Health Office (PHO), and the local government of Roxas, according to a post-Friday by the Palawan Provincial Information Office (PIO).

Dr. Lilian Arcinas (3rd from right) with the residents of Green Island. (Photo by Rheyshel Peñas through the Palawan PIO)

The PIO said Dr. Lilian Arcinas, Dentist III of the PHO, was among those who led the distribution on Green Island. Operation Smile Philippines’ donation was through her coordination.

“Ang Operation Smile Philippines ay isang foundation na tumutulong sa mga batang mayroong kapansanan tulad ng bingot at sungi. Actually, matagal na natin silang partner agency sa pagbibigay ng health care service sa atin dito sa Palawan. So, as [ako] bilang volunteer dentist nila from Palawan, nakipag-coordinate sila sa atin kasi nga nabalitaan nila ang sinapit ng Palawan nitong nakaraan taon dahil sa bagyong Odette,” Arcinas said through the PIO statement.

“Then, ipinaabot nila ‘yong tulong through Provincial Health Office, kaya mayroon tayong donation drive ngayon,” she added.

Based on recent data from the Emergency Operating Center (EOC) of the province, the devastated families on Green Island are among the 22,000 affected by Odette when it ravaged the northern portion of Palawan on December 17, 2021.

Residents of the town also expressed gratitude to Operation Smile Philippines for the relief aid.

Among them was Yolanda Erasmo, whose house was destroyed by Odette. She said the help they continue to receive means they’re not being left behind.

“Maraming salamat po sa inyong tulong at mga ayuda na binibigay sa amin dito sa Green Island. Hindi po nakakalimot ang gobyerno sa amin at mga may mabuting puso. Halos hindi namin maipaliwanag ang buhay namin noong kasagsagan ng bagyo. Sobrang nakakatakot. Bumagsak ang bahay namin at akala ko mamamatay na ako,” Erasmo was quoted in saying in the PIO statement.