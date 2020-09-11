Online sale offers discount vouchers to high-end Palawan resorts for frontliners, leisure travelers

HOTELS LAUNCH SALE. The webpage of the September Online Sale, organized by the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association Philippines, with the support of the Tourism Promotions Board. SOS is a two-week online sale of 89 hotel accommodations and other offerings across the country to be held on Sept. 15 to 30, 2020. (Screenshot by PNA)

Frontliners and leisure travelers can now avail of discount vouchers to high-end Palawan resorts in a two-week online sale beginning September 15.

By booking through www.hsma.org.ph, customers can reserve discounted accommodations with five resorts in El Nido, Coron, and Puerto Princesa, with stay dates from October 1, 2020, to September 2021.

The Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) Philippines and the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) launched the September Online Sale (SOS), where customers can book discounted accommodation arrangements in 89 hotels and resorts all over the country.

HSMA spokesperson Pearl Maclang quoted by the Philippine News Agency (PNA) Wednesday (September 10) stated that some of the hotels offer bookings without expiration on their validity, given the current COVID-19 crisis.

“Some of the promos are valid for up to a year — and even more — while the others even have no expiration on their validity. For travelers, the SOS is both a limited-time offer that can help them save on their next trip and a chance to help the Philippines’ tourism industry bounce back from COVID-19,” she said.

According to the PNA, the HSMA is targeting corporate clients, health workers, event organizers, and domestic tourists for the SOS.

Maclang assured that the hotels and resorts featured in the SOS have passed strict safety and hygiene requirements.

“Most hotels and resorts are ready with all health, safety, sanitation protocols, and are well-prepared to welcome guests again. Months of quarantine have enabled these properties to plan carefully and in detail all these protocols, as prescribed by the government, to ensure the safety of guests as well as employees,” she said.

