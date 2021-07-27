Online poll among Palawan netizens underscore Duterte’s continued popularity

Most netizens who responded to an online poll of Palawan News on Monday expressed satisfaction with President Rodrigo Duterte’s performance five years into his 6-year term of office.

The online poll, conducted by Palawan News on Monday in time for Duterte’s state of the nation address (SONA), reached 50,280 organic users. Of this, 64.51 percent or more than 2,000 Facebook users expressed satisfaction with the Duterte administration.

Many of those who explained their sentiments claimed the Philippines would have further advanced had the pandemic not occurred.

“Sobrang madaming nagawa para sa bayan. Kung hindi lang nagka-pandemic mas malayo na sana narating natin ngayon. For me, he is the best president so far,” one netizen claimed.

“Lahat naman nagmumura kahit ordinary na tao. Ang president natin tao din nasasaktan at nahihirapan. Ano ba gusto niyo ‘yong nagsisimba pero sa loob ang kulo? ‘Yong hndi nagmumura pero masama ang ugali?,” said another Facebook user referring to the profanities of the president which were usually aired in his late night addresses.

Duterte, in his last State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered on Monday afternoon, claimed the medical facilities in the Palawan province had been boosted which helped in the local government’s COVID-19 response.

He was referring to the multiple local district hospitals which had been inaugurated since 2020, fundings of which were shared under the General Appropriations (GA) that were deliberated during the former president Noynoy Aquino’s term.

In Palawan News’ online poll, only 394 expressed disapproval, and 617 Facebook netizens declined to grade Duterte’s run.

WP Post Author Romar Miranda is a desk editor and reporter of Palawan News. He covers politics, environment, tourism, justice, and sports. In his free time, he enjoys long walks with his dog, Bayani. See author's posts