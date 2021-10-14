A Filipino-Swiss national died while another one was wounded in a vehicular accident along the north national highway in Barangay San Manuel, Puerto Princesa City at around 2:15 in the morning, Thursday, October 14.

The fatality was identified as Gilbert Cavin, 20 years old while the wounded was identified as Roy Gregorio Ventura II, 29 years old.

A report from Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1 stated that the two who were aboard a Honda civic were from Brgy. San Pedro and on their way to Barangay San Jose when Ventura lost control of the steering wheel which caused the car to swerve to the sidewalk and hit a tree beside the road.

The two were immediately brought by responding rescue personnel to a nearby hospital where Cavin was proclaimed dead on arrival, while Ventura received medical treatment.