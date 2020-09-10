Office supplies donated to VAWC center in Culandanum

Community organizer Vannesa Apilan said that the allocation of the budget came from the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) through the protection of socio-cultural intervention.

Office supplies worth P9,000 have been provided by the Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) to Barangay Culandanum to assist the daily operation of its Violence Against Children and Women (VAWC) center.

“Kulang din at hindi sapat ang supply nila kaya nakapag-request sila, kulang din ng gamit para sa office. Humihingi sila ng assistance sa barangay kasi sa VAWC maraming cases na hina-handle,” she said after the turn over on Monday.

Supplementing essential materials to VAWC center also helps in improving the quality of services that it could provide to the community.

Its VAWC center handles different cases in the barangay level which involves child abuse and married couple issues.

“Ang pinaka-goal nito ay pagbigay ng magandang serbisyo na kahit sa maliit na budget ay matutulungan sa pangangailangan nila sa araw-araw,” she said.

