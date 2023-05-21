Members of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC) in this town have initiated inspections of buildings to assess any potential damages caused by the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that struck at 8:40 AM on Saturday, May 20.

According to the Odiongan Public Information Office, certain damages were evident in buildings such as Odiongan South Central Elementary School, Romblon State University, and several private structures.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported earlier that an intensity V was felt in Odiongan, Romblon, indicating moderate shaking, and damages are expected as a result.

A series of aftershocks have also been experienced in the area.

In response to the ongoing occurrence of aftershocks, Odiongan Mayor Trina Firmalo-Fabic has declared the suspension of classes and work in both public and private institutions for today, prioritizing the safety and well-being of the residents.

The MDRRMC said that they will continue their assessments to ensure the safety and stability of the affected structures, and further updates will be provided as the situation develops. (PJF/PIA Mimaropa-Romblon)

