Families displaced by typhoon Odette in the northern section of Puerto Princesa and the province of Palawan continue to receive aid from the private sector.

The Kiwanis Club of the Last Frontier Palawan and Kiwanis Club of Puerto Princesa City in partnership with the Naval Combat Engineer Brigade and Join Nanette Japan-Philippines, IPLTG Myrna Alforque, and Yu family extended relief aid to Odette-affected residents in Purok Pag-asa and Purok Pinagpala in Barangay Bahile through the Oplan Bayanihan Para sa Nasalanta ng Bagyong Odette on December 30, 2021.

Their members distributed food packs to a total of 230 households in Bahile, conducted feeding for the residents and played fun games.

- Advertisement -

Members and officers of the Kiwanis Club of the Last Frontier Palawan and Kiwanis Club of Puerto Princesa City in partnership with the Naval Combat Engineer Brigade and Join Nanette Japan-Philippines, IPLTG Myrna Alforque, and Yu family, bring relief aid to Brgy. Bahile, Puerto Princesa City.

On December 31, 2021, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), El Nido Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ENCCI) and the Puerto Princesa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PPCCI) turned over relief goods to the provincial government for Odette victims in the northern half of the province.

Rice, noodles, coffee, canned goods, milk, and energy drinks are among the items donated by the three chambers.

They were received by Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Abigail Ablaña, Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christiam Jay V. Cojamco, and Cruzalde Ablaña, assistant PDRRMO.