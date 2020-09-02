OccMin governor survives knife attack

The suspect being escorted outside the provincial complex in Barangay Payompon, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro. Image from the provincial government of Occidental Mindoro

According to reports, Gadiano was attending to official matters while inside his office at the provincial Capitol with his staff on Tuesday morning (around 10 a.m.), when the suspect identified as Adrian Gatdula, 53, threw a “spinning” knife at him.

Occidental Mindoro governor Eduardo Gadiano survived a knife attack Tuesday by a local businessman who was later cornered and pinned down by provincial security personnel.

The suspect reportedly tried to follow up on his miss by drawing two more knives and tried to lunge at Gadiano but his path was blocked by a chair and was eventually subdued by responding security personnel.

Local police authorities have yet to determine the motive behind the incident as they held Gatdula in custody.

The office of the governor will remain in “open door policy” despite the recent attack, according to the official statement issued by the provincial Capitol Tuesday evening.

