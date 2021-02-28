Obese or overweight ICF personnel undergo ‘Weight Reduction Program’

Iwahig Corrections Facility implements the bureau-wide weight reduction program to its personnel serving in four sub-colonies. | Photo from ICF information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista.

The Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) obliged its personnel who had been recorded as obese or overweight to undergo “Weight Reduction Program” in line with the bureau-wide program of monitoring the fitness and body mass index (BMI) of prison employees.

Information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista said two employees who were classified as obese and others who are under overweight category will undergo the program and are expected to manifest changes in the initial three months.





Employees who were classified as obese and others who are under overweight category will undergo the program. | Photos from ICF information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista.

The Weight Reduction Program will be facilitated by ICF sports and recreation officer COI Wendel Vedad with the assistance from the Quick Response Team as 260 corrections and technical officers are required to maintain healthy body and mind to effectively and efficiently render services, he added.

“Maganda ang programang ito kasi it is an awareness na maging health conscious ang mga personnel para ang pagsiserbisyo nila ay maging maayos din and sa ngayon ay naging maganda naman ang naging resulta. Those personnel na mapansin na over doon sa weight ay pinapa-undergo sa measures para maging fit sila uli,” he said.

The ICF medical officer will have a continuous monitoring to the body weight of concerned individuals to help them reduce weight during the first three months.

The program implemented the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) is also in accordance to its Modernization Act, Evangelista stressed.

“Meron na previously pero ngayon ay mas systematic siya na kailangan mino-monitor. Ito rin ay in accordance sa modernization act ng BuCor o ang tinatawag namin na 10575 na dapat ay maging physically fit and health conscious ‘yong pagmo-monitor ng health ng isang personnel bilang kasapi rin ng pagiging uniformed personnel ng IPPF,” he said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts