Felia Mejilla and Armando Santos, both in their sixties, were childhood sweethearts from Nueva Ecija who recently rekindled their romance. However, their love story took an unexpected turn when Santos decided to leave his family and travel to Palawan.

The couple ended up being arrested for violation of Republic Act 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004, on February 7.

Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Palawan Chief P/Maj. Joseph Severino said Santos legal wife filed a VAWC case, which led to their arrest. Earlier, a case of concubinage was filed against them but was dismissed.

“Sabi ng lalaki, nagsabi na rin ang mga anak niya na magpipiyansa sila sa tatay nila. Pero itong lalaki, nag-aalala na maiwan ang kinakasama niya na naka detain sa kulungan. Ayaw niyang mangyari yun,” Severino explained.

“Ang warrant galing sa Nueva Ecija. Itinawag lang sa amin na dito sila matatagpuan,” the CIDG chief added.

Severino added that Santos’ children, all 18 of them, are willing to pay his bail of ₱60,000. However, Santos does not want to leave Mejilla alone.

CIDG Palawan PFU has placed the couple into custody, awaiting the hearing of the case against them.