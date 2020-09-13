NPA leadership in Palawan suffer major blow

Brig. Gen. Nestor Herico, commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade, said the leadership of the communist armed group has been decimated.

The death of a top NPA leader and several other key rebel leaders in a military operation in Brooke’s Point last week has dealt a major blow on the group’s overall capacity, a senior defense official has said.

“Puwede natin sabihin na durog. It really has a tremendous impact on the NPA,” Herico said.

Killed in the brief encounter was Bonifacio Magramo, believed to be the head and spokesman of the Bienvenido Vallever Command, known also with the aliases Boywan, Tuna, Bonglay, and Salvador Luminoso.

Also killed were Andrea Rosal, reportedly the “secretary” of the NPA’s Kilusang Larangang Guerilya-Palawan. She was also known as Naya and was the daughter of former CPP spokesperson Roger Rosal. Noel Siasico, alias Celnon, was a front operational commander of the rebel group, along with Rona Jane Manalo alias Pandan/Amir and certain RJ.

“Napakalaki ng impact sa kanila. Malaki din ang impact sa atin dahil this is a challenge on our part,” Herico added, saying they continue to remain alert on whatever plans the NPA will be.

“But the impact is very challenging on our part because getting them will lead to an end supposedly. I’m seeking the support of everybody to put this to an end. We need the support of everybody,” Herico said.

The military operation involved the 2nd Platoon, 61st Marine Company, Force Reconnaissance Group in Barangay Mainit, Brooke’s Point.

Meanwhile, the items confiscated from the NPA hideout including subversive documents and firearms were presented to the media on Thursday.

