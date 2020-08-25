Northern towns ban travel to Coron

Taytay in mainland Palawan was the latest to issue a formal temporary ban on travel to Coron effective August 31. The other towns that earlier imposed a travel ban were El Nido, Linapacan, Culion and Busuanga.

Most towns in northern Palawan have closed their travel route links to Coron following a rapid increase of coronavirus cases there since last week.

Taytay in mainland Palawan was the latest to issue a formal temporary ban on travel to Coron effective August 31. The other towns that earlier imposed a travel ban were El Nido, Linapacan, Culion and Busuanga.

Taytay issued its own advisory on Tuesday, through the Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), citing the cases of local transmission of COVID-19 in Coron.

Under the Taytay advisory, those who travelled from the affected town should undergo health tests to be conducted by municipal health officer (MHO).

Authorized Person Outside Residence (APOR) for “essential travel” must coordinate with their respective Emergency Operation Center (EOC).

“Ang mga byahe patungo sa bayan ng Coron, Busuanga, Culion and Linapacan pangpubliko man o pangpribado ay mariing hindi pinahihintulutan hanggang Agosto 31. Ang mga byaheng nagmula sa alin mang mga barangay mula sa bayan na mga ito ay sasailalim sa pagsusuring pangkalusugan,” the advisory said.

All concerns related to the implementation may also coordinate with the provided hotline numbers:

Taytay Municipal Police Station- 09985985874

Coast Guard Sub-station Taytay- 09178427998

Municipal Health Office- 09175556300

Municipal Risk and Reduction Office (MDRRMO)- 09177707578/09190052701

On August 21, Coron reported 16 new cases, 15 of which were reportedly close contacts of an 82-year old female patient who died at the Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital.

Coron currently has 20 active COVID-19 cases.