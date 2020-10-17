Northern Palawan towns issue temporary travel bans

Three new cases of local transmission were recorded in the city beginning Sunday (October 11), while Cuyo now has the highest number of active cases in the province, nearly all of which are local and community transmission cases.

Rising local and community transmission cases in both Puerto Princesa City and the town of Cuyo have prompted several northern towns to issue temporary travel bans and suspend repatriation efforts.

Island town Agutaya suspended repatriation efforts for stranded locals returning to the town as early as October 6. While repatriation resumed October 16, restrictions continue to be in place for inbound and outbound boat travel for neighboring island towns Cuyo and Magsaysay.

“Patuloy ang pagdami ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa Cuyo at karamihan ay local transmission at mayroon na rin sa Magsaysay. Nag-implement na ng COVID containment strategy ang Cuyo at para maprotektahan din ang aming mga pasahero at mga crew ng bangka sa posibleng transmission, minabuti ng Agutaya MIATF na i-ban muna ang biyahe sa dalawang bayang nabanggit mula Oktobre 16-31,” said town mayor Perla Bacuel Friday (October 16).

El Nido, which recently reopened its tourism industry, also issued a travel ban beginning October 10 for leisure travelers coming from towns with high numbers of local transmission cases. Repatriation was also suspended until October 24, along with inbound boat travel from Coron, Cuyo, and Mindoro.

Taytay also suspended trips for returning stranded residents from October 11 to 25, while Culion followed suit from October 16 to 30.

Active cases in Puerto Princesa City are now at 24 as

of the City Information Office’s latest records, while Cuyo now has 62 active cases as of Saturday (October 17).

(With reports from Alex Baaco, Ruth Rodriguez, Romar Miranda, and Patricia Laririt)