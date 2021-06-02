Northern Palawan to expect moderate to heavy rains

Tropical storm Dante is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains until Thursday (May 10), particularly in the northern parts of Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Ariel Rojas said that the Dante was located over the coastal waters of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro as of 4:00 p.m. and is moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (kph).

It has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph and gustiness of up to 90 kph.

It is possible that Dante will make its seventh landfall in the country’s landmass at southwestern Batangas and next to Bataan. Its circulation might be damaged as it traverses the mountainous part of Zambales and downgrades into a tropical depression.

It will continuously move northwestward by Thursday afternoon and its center would reach 135 km west of Laoag City. Based on the forecast track, Dante will be at 140 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes by Friday where it will downgrade as LPA.

“Dahil ang lokasyon na ito ay medyo malamig na ‘yong katubigan, ang ating ocean temperature at medyo malakas ‘yong tinatawag na vertical wind shear. Ito ‘yong pagbabago sa direksyon at bilis ng hangin sa lugar na ito, hindi na siya conducive para ma-sustain itong lakas ng bagyo kaya siya eventually ay hihina bilang isang low-pressure area bago siya makalabas ng PAR,” he said.

PAGASA expects the weather system to exit PAR on Saturday.

The tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 2 is raised over northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro, northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang islands, Batangas, Cavite, southwestern portion of Bulacan, western portion of Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, western portion of Tarlac, and western portion of Pangasinan.

TCWS No.1 is raised over Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Western portion of Quezon, Marinduque, western portion of Romblon, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, Caluya islands, Antique, the rest of Bulacan, the rest of Pampanga, the rest of Tarlac, western portion of Nueva Ecija, the rest of Pangasinan, La Union and Southern Benguet.

Aside from tropical storm Dante, PAGASA is also monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) at the eastern boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 1,250 km east of Virac, Catanduanes.

The LPA is less likely to intensify as a storm but is possible to enter PAR tonight.

The Kalayaan Islands and the city of Puerto Princesa will experience a temperature level of 25 to 32 degrees Celsius on June 3.

The seaboards surrounding the province of Palawan are in moderate to rough sea condition.