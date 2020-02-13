Northeast monsoon to temporarily weaken after Feb 14

Local weather specialist Lhezelgane Samsona said Wednesday that Palawan has experienced an average temperature of 26 degrees Celsius within the week with the coldest experienced on February 4 at 21 degrees Celsius. He said this is considered the lowest temperature as of the year.

Northeast monsoon that brings cold winds will temporarily weaken after February 14 and will regain its strength any time of the month, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Local weather specialist Lhezelgane Samsona said Wednesday that Palawan has experienced an average temperature of 26 degrees Celsius within the week with the coldest experienced on February 4 at 21 degrees Celsius. He said this is considered the lowest temperature as of the year.

“Ngayon medyo humina ang northeast monsoon natin, hanging amihan hanggang sa Friday. Temporarily lang naman hihina pero may possibility pa rin na lalakas sa ibang mga araw,” she said.

Samsona said that due to weakening wind of the northeast monsoon, the heat index of the province ranges to 36 degrees Celsius which results in humid temperature.

She said that the strength of the northeast monsoon will be regained any day of February as the termination of northeast monsoon happens by the month of March.

Samsona said to expect fine weather with partly cloudy skies.

“Maaliwalas na panahon hanggang bahagyang maulap na kalangitan. Isolated lang din na rainshowers pero ang makararanas mostly ay yong mga nasa elevated area lang,” she said.

She explained that rains experienced on Monday were due to the direction of the wind towards the province. The development of clouds mostly prevailed in the area. It is one of the few chances of rains occurred in the province since December.

“Simula nga December yan, kasi nasa drought season tayo, halos nasa consecutive five months ata na hindi tayo nakarating sa 60 percent na yong range talaga ng rain fall,” she said.

PAGASA explained that drought happens where there are five consecutive months of below-normal rainfall conditions, which is 21 to 60 percent reduction from average.

Related

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.