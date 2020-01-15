Wed. Jan 15th, 2020

Normal weather expected in Palawan

Jan 15, 2020 Rachel Ganancial

The LPA was located at 670 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar based on the latest monitoring.

A low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is not expected to develop into a storm and will soon dissipate, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Local chief Sonny Pajarilla said Monday that the composition of the clouds will not bring rains over Palawan.

“Although dahil nabubuong mga pangungulap sa LPA, nag-i-scatter ‘yan sya, mapapansin mo na maulap tayo pero hindi magpapaulan uli ‘yan sa Palawan. Very isolated lamang, doon lang sa elevated areas dulot ng orographic effect, sea breeze lang ang magdudulot nyan sa dakong-hapon,” he said.

He added that there are only isolated rains that will be observed in Palawan, especially in elevated areas.

“Mahina at daglian, isolated na pag-ulan lang ang idudulot non, wala tayong major na weather system to affect ng pag-ulan, mahina lang din ang hangin na paborable sa mga manlalayag,” he said.

 

