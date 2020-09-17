Normal water service resumes in city poblacion

Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) information officer Jenn Rausa said Thursday that the build-up of water pressure has been observed around 8:00 p.m. and system pressure stabilized at 10:00 p.m.

The city water district said water pressure in its service area coverage, including the poblacion area, has now stabilized after the temporary system shut off on Wednesday caused by a “turbidity problem”.

Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) information officer Jenn Rausa said Thursday that the build-up of water pressure has been observed around 8:00 p.m. and system pressure stabilized at 10:00 p.m.

She said that the main sources of the city water district are now operational with 17psi water pressure as of Thursday morning.

“Turbidity problem occurs kapag masyadong tumaas ‘yong turbidity level ng source. Tumataas ang turbidity level dahil sa sobrang lakas and sunod-sunod na buhos ng ulan sa watershed, nagkakaroon ng flash flood,” she said.

“Kapag mataas ang turbidity level, ibig sabihin masyadong malabo ‘yong ilog so we need to regulate the production ng source or total system shut off to make sure na hindi marumi ang tubig na lalabas sa gripo,” Rausa added.

Low to no water pressure was experienced in some parts of the city due to the temporary shut off of Campo Uno and Montible Sources caused by high turbidity levels brought by heavy rains.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), moderate and heavy rains experienced over the province were due to the southwest monsoon and tropical storm Leon which has left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning.

Rausa explained that the city water district initially observes the turbidity level if it is still manageable for the operation.

“Una kasing ginagawa namin is i-o-observe muna namin kung gaano ba kalakas ang ulan and kung kakayanin ba ng operation ‘yong turbidity level na dala ng ulan na ‘yon. Kung kakayanin naman, tuloy ang operation. Kung hindi saka palang magshu-shut off,” she said.

“Iyan din ang reason kung bakit hindi namin yan na-i-schedule, parang same with emergency system shut off, ganon, biglaan ‘yong pag-stop ng operation kasi hindi rin kami pwede basta-basta mag-off ng operation, mahirap kasi ang build up ng pressure,” she added.

Meanwhile, PPCWD announced that there will be a scheduled water interruption in areas of Manggahan Relocation; Purok Maharlika; Purok Aplaya; Sta. Calatea Subdivision including Microtel in Barangay San Manuel on September 17 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

Consumers in the affected locations and nearby areas are advised to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the interconnection of a 2” diameter pipe at Gabuco Compound, Brgy. San Manuel.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts