Dec 13, 2020

‘No yaya, No problem’ for Ellen Adarna and son Elias in Amanpulo resort

Dec 13, 2020 Shoogar Santos

Ellen visited the luxury resort three days ago with her son as seen on her Instagram posts. Her account @maria.elena.adarna has her selfies, video clips while doing cartwheels on the beach, and teaching Elias to do the same. 

Photos courtesy of @maria.elena.adarna

It’s a vacation galore on private high-end resort Amanpulo in Pamalican Island, Cuyo municipality in Palawan for actress Ellen Adarna and her two-year-old son Elias.

Ellen visited the luxury resort three days ago with her son as seen on her Instagram posts. Her account @maria.elena.adarna has her selfies, video clips while doing cartwheels on the beach, and teaching Elias to do the same.

She captioned one video clip “No yaya, No problem” with the hashtag #allthingsarepossible as it was apparent she didn’t bring a nursemaid to take care of Elias while they’re on Amanpulo vacation that boasts of pristine waters and rain forest views.

 

Ellen and son Elias on the beach in Amanpulo on Pamalican Island, Cuyo, Palawan. | Screenshot from @maria.elena.adarna

A follower @bonitamitchy said that when she gets to have her own Elias, she will raise him like how Ellen is doing it. “Idol jd [hand emoji] when I have my own Elias soon, I will handle him just like u do”.

Ellen’s video clips have already been shared by 151,406 of her 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Shoogar Santos

handles the online presence of Palawan News as its social media manager. When she has free time, she travels and writes about her adventures.

See author's posts

More Stories

Mga titulo ng lupa, ipinamahagi ng DAR sa Marinduque

Dec 13, 2020 Romeo Mataac Jr.

Naiwang kandila o kuryente, posibleng dahilan ng sunog sa Brgy. Bancao-Bancao

Dec 13, 2020 Arphil Ballarta

EDITORIAL: The mango pulp weevil – Palawan’s never-ending debacle

Dec 13, 2020 Palawan News