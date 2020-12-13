‘No yaya, No problem’ for Ellen Adarna and son Elias in Amanpulo resort

Ellen visited the luxury resort three days ago with her son as seen on her Instagram posts. Her account @maria.elena.adarna has her selfies, video clips while doing cartwheels on the beach, and teaching Elias to do the same.

It’s a vacation galore on private high-end resort Amanpulo in Pamalican Island, Cuyo municipality in Palawan for actress Ellen Adarna and her two-year-old son Elias.

Ellen visited the luxury resort three days ago with her son as seen on her Instagram posts. Her account @maria.elena.adarna has her selfies, video clips while doing cartwheels on the beach, and teaching Elias to do the same.

She captioned one video clip “No yaya, No problem” with the hashtag #allthingsarepossible as it was apparent she didn’t bring a nursemaid to take care of Elias while they’re on Amanpulo vacation that boasts of pristine waters and rain forest views.

A follower @bonitamitchy said that when she gets to have her own Elias, she will raise him like how Ellen is doing it. “Idol jd [hand emoji] when I have my own Elias soon, I will handle him just like u do”.

Ellen’s video clips have already been shared by 151,406 of her 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

