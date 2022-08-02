- Advertisement by Google -

The city water district announced a water supply interruption over entire service area coverage from Thursday evening to early morning of Friday due to two maintenance activities.

The water advisory noted that the interruption will start from 6p.m. of Thursday (August 4) to 4a.m. of Friday (August 5).

It will give way to the dismantling of 400mm diameter header pipeline of Central Booster Station, Barangay Sta. Monica. The city water district will also conduct a leak repair of 400mm diameter transmission line along Cabongan Bridge 1 & 2 in Brgy. Sicsican.

The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) advised all consumers to store water to be used during the conduct of the maintenance activity.

The residents may reach the PPCWD through 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294, and ppcwater@gmail.com

