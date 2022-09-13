- Advertisement by Google -

Walk-in applicants for Korean visas are no longer accepted starting Sept. 15 as the Korean Embassy in Manila implements an appointment policy.

The embassy, in an advisory on Tuesday, said its online appointment system would be opened to applicants at 2 p.m. on Sept. 14.

“Since then, you are required to make an appointment to visit the Embassy for visa application through our online platform. Without confirmation of the visa appointment made through the online system, your visit to the Embassy will be denied,” it said.

“From Thursday 15 September 2022 onwards, the Embassy will not accept walk-in visits for visa applications,” it added.

The appointment system could be accessed at https://consul.mofa.go.kr/en/main.do on Wednesday.

Since the processing of applications takes at least five working days, applicants are advised to ensure that their visa has been approved before booking flights to South Korea.

The embassy said applicants could also apply for a Korean tourism visa through embassy-accredited travel agencies.

South Korea resumed issuing visas, including the C-3-9 for tourists last June 2022 as it reopened its borders to leisure travelers. (PNA)

