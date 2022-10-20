Senator Jinggoy Estrada said Wednesday there is no proposal to ban Korean and other foreign-made movies in the country, clarifying that his earlier statement was made out of frustration over the state of the Philippine entertainment industry.

During Tuesday’s finance budget sub-committee hearing of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), Estrada admitted that banning foreign-made shows sometimes crossed his mind, pointing to the lack of support for the local film industry from movie-goers.

“While we are only too eager and willing to celebrate South Korea’s entertainment industry, we have sadly allowed our own to deteriorate because of the lack of support from the movie-going public,” he said in a statement, referring to Koreanovelas that have become popular in the country.

“I wish that the zealousness of our kababayans in patronizing foreign artists can be replicated to support our homegrown talents who I strongly believe are likewise world-class. South Korea’s phenomenal success is rooted in their love of country. It is high time that we follow their example and do the same for our own entertainment industry that is at best, barely surviving,” Estrada said.

Senator Robinhood Padilla, meanwhile, said he was eyeing more tariffs on foreign films to encourage the local film industry to produce more Filipino movies and television series.

Padilla also supported the provision of additional funds for the FDCP for the restoration of old Philippine films, as well as its bid to have its own building. (Leonel Abasola/PNA)

