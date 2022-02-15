Puerto Princesa City will no longer require mandatory quarantine, facility or home, for inbound travelers under Alert Level 2, as long as they coordinate their travel through the S-Pass system and present the needed documents.

The city Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has also relaxed measures for tourists by no longer requiring them to stay for only a maximum of four days, and airline capacity restrictions have also been lifted.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers will also no longer be required to quarantine, but only if they will be allowed to enter airport or seaport premises of their origin, according to city IATF spokesperson Atty. Norman Yap.

“Assuming lang na papayagan kayo sa airport o sa pantalan, gawa nang may policy ang ating Department of Transportation sa ‘no vax no ride’ policy, assuming lang kung papayagan silang mag-board, hihingiin naming ang RT-PCR negative test results na kinuha two days prior to travel,” Yap said in a live briefing on Tuesday.

All fully-vaccinated passengers are still required to undergo antigen testing one day before their travel date. Authorized persons outside residence (APORs) are also required to bring their travel orders, itinerary, and return tickets, regardless of their length of stay. All travelers are also required to undergo antigen testing after they arrive, which will be either the second, fifth, or seventh day after their arrival, depending on the city Incident Management Team (IMT).

Other relaxed measures under Alert Level 2, which will be from February 16 to 28, include the total lifting of the liquor ban and adjusting curfew hours to 12 midnight to 5 a.m. Entertainment venues such as bars, karaoke clubs, gatherings in residences, cockfighting, and contact sports will now also be allowed. Minors and senior citizens will also no longer be restricted from going outdoors or entering establishments.

Workplaces may now operate at 80 percent capacity, and dining establishments may increase their venue capacity to 50 percent for indoor dining and 70 percent for outdoor dining, as long as both customers and staff are fully vaccinated. However, unvaccinated minors can also eat in restaurants.