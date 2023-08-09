President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. stood firm on Wednesday that there is no existing agreement between the Philippines and China to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal, contrary to the latter’s claims that the Philippine government earlier promised to remove the military vessel.

“I’m not aware of any such arrangement or agreement that the Philippines will remove from its own territory its ship, in this case, the BRP Sierra Madre from the Ayungin Shoal,” President Marcos said.

The President made the remarks after the Chinese government reportedly renewed its call on Monday for the Philippine government to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin shoal, which has been on the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone since 1999 and has been the country’s symbol of sovereignty rights and jurisdiction.

The chief executive added that he is repealing any commitment should there be an existing agreement between the Philippines and China on the supposed removal of the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal.

“And let me go further, if there does exist such an agreement, I rescind that agreement now,” President Marcos said.