No decision yet on preventive suspension petition vs. Danao

Screenshot from Alerto Palaweño live during the preliminary conference at the Provincial Board on Tuesday.

Presiding officer Vice Governor Dennis Socrates said in an interview that they are currently at the preliminary conference stage, with the complainants lead by Narra Vice Mayor Crispin Lumba presenting the basis of their charges against Danao.

The provincial board on Tuesday resumed hearings on the administrative cases filed against Narra Mayor Gerandy Danao, but has yet to resolve the petition of the complainants to place him under preventive suspension.

“Nasa preliminary conference tayo ngayon kung saan inilahad nila ang kani-kanilang ebidensya. Kumbaga ang pinakagoal naman kasi nito ay para hindi magkagulatan. Ito ‘yong magiging basehan kung ano ang magiging desisyon,” he said.

Socrates said the Board will determine if there is “probable cause” against Danao during the conference and hearings.

If presentation of arguments would be finished this week, he said that decision of the board will be released next week.

“Hindi pa rin magkakaroon ng desisyon bukas kung suspended ba o hindi. Kapag matapos ang argument ay baka next week ay may balita na tayo doon sa motion ng sanggunian. Pwede siyang masuspend at pwede ring hindi but I cannot comment on that,” Socrates said.

“Hindi na ipe-present dito, by written na lang ‘yan and all parties will be given a copy resolving the motion for suspension,” he added.

On Tuesday, Committee of the Whole of the provincial board resumed to conduct preliminary conference on the charges being filed by Lumba and Sangguniang Bayan members against Danao.

On May 18, the Sangguniang Bayan filed three administrative charges against Danao — for grave misconduct, gross negligence, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service.

The complaint arose from an allegation that Danao irregularly issued a permit to a cockpit arena operator and that he failed to submit an annual executive budget on time for the Sangguniang Pambayan to act upon.

Danao also responded to the charges by filing his own complaint against Lumba and the councilors before the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

